Men accused of running over police officer appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of running over a Louisville Metro Police Department sergeant appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court on Friday.
Tayveon Johnson and James Manning were indicted on charges stemming from the incident that happened on May 19.
According to an arrest slip, Johnson was driving a Kia Optima which struck LMPD Sgt. Kenneth Drury. Johnson allegedly drove over Drury’s leg causing multiple compound fractures, then fled the scene. Manning was allegedly a passenger in that car.
Both men pleaded not guilty Friday. Manning was initially scheduled to appear in District Court Friday morning, but the two had already been indicted by a grand jury, which sent the case straight to Circuit Court.
Manning's attorney, Keith Kamenish, said these cases can garner special attention, like from media, and for that reason those involved need to make sure the case isn't treated any differently.
"I just want to make sure that no matter who the victim is in a particular case that all victims and all defendants are treated equally," Kamenish said, "and sometimes when a police officer is injured that can get out of whack a little bit."
Johnson is facing a charge of assault of a police officer. Manning is facing a charge of conspiracy to assault.
Both men will be back in court July 10 at 9 a.m.
