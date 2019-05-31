Metro Council debates potential LMPD cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad stood in front of Metro Council on Thursday, explaining the potential impact of the mayor’s proposed budget cuts.
Councilmembers pried to see what services were most necessary to fighting crime across Louisville.
Conrad said violent crime is down, but homicides are now up.
“Up until about nine days ago, homicides had been down considerably compared to last year,” Conrad said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had seven people killed since May 21.”
Conrad said valued law enforcement tools are potentially on the chopping block, including the elimination of school resource officers provided to more than a dozen JCPS schools.
He also said ShotSpotter would be discontinued, a gunfire detection device that automatically alerts police when shots are heard, regardless of whether neighbors call 911.
“About 80 to 85 percent of the ShotSpotter alerts we get never get any calls from the neighborhood,” Conrad said. “We want to restore the faith that we care when shots are fired in someone’s neighborhood.”
Violence Interrupters were said to still have been proposed to be funded through a different department, though. The non-police positions employ people with criminal pasts to steer others away from violence.
It’s a program that came under fire after an exclusive WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation revealed issues related to background checks, hiring practices and arrests.
Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, District 3, said she took issue with the salaries of police compared to the interrupters, taking into account that new police officers receive months of training.
“At $39,000, compared to our Interrupters, that have a few weeks (of training) and are making $36,000,” Dorsey said.
Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14, questioned what the impact to crime would be by reducing Interrupter positions or cutting the program entirely to save ShotSpotter, which police said has resulted in 58 gun seizures and 66 arrests.
“Would you choose to keep one site for the Interrupter program or would you choose to keep ShotSpotter?” Fowler asked.
Up against a reduction of 59 positions, Conrad noted officers were more important to stopping crime than anything else.
Conrad said other metro services, including resources for early childhood education, are also very important when it comes to fighting crime.
Before the council heard from Conrad, they discussed the proposed cuts for emergency services. Those include removing one ambulance from service and cutting 10 EMT jobs.
“There’s the potential that it could slow response times down,” Jody Meiman, EMA Director, said. “It’s not like closing a firehouse, we’ve got a fluid type of system and you know we move trucks around and things like that, so we’re looking at where to actually cut that from. We haven’t came up with an answer for that.”
Other topics discussed Thursday night included a delay in purchasing some EMS equipment and a reduction in overtime pay.
Several administrative EMA positions have also been eliminated, but most of those were vacant.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.