$3 million firehouse opens in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The city of Clarksville cut the ribbon on a brand new fire station Friday.
Construction on the new station, located off East Stansifer Avenue, began more than a year ago.
While the design and building may be new, the very first fire station in Clarksville opened on Stansifer Avenue more than 100 years ago.
“The fire station or firehouse, which is what I prefer, is so much more than a building that houses a fire engine,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said. “The firehouse is a safe place; it is a place were people can stop and receive help with practically anything that they need. The firehouse is a home, it is home to our firefighters, it is a home to our families and a home to people who need help.”
The project cost just over $3 million.
