New Mercedes dealership opening in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tafel Motors is becoming Mercedes Benz of Louisville and moving to a brand new facility.
Thursday, WAVE 3 News got a tour of the dealership located near the Gene Synder and Old Henry Road.
It’s a campus like setting on 10 acres with a dealership that can hold 300 vehicles. Customers can also custom-build their cars.
The dealership has an outdoor, multi-use plaza for events, fundraisers and more.
“We wanted to make a statement and Mr Peterson really wanted to make a statement," Edward Keady, a managing partner at Mercedes Benz of Louisville, said. "He’s built a lot of dealerships around the country but he made the statement today that he’s never built one in his hometown and he really wanted to make sure that his hometown guests were treated to the best.”
The new dealership opens Monday, June 3.
