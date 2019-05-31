Not using a signal when driving led to a drug arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested for drug possession after being pulled over by police.
Alicia Hodge, 34, was pulled over on Tuesday for switching lanes multiple times on the Watterson Expressway without using a signal, according to an arrest report.
Police noticed the backseat passenger was trying to swallow an unknown substance, according to Hodge's arrest slip. The passenger then spit out a bag of crystal meth.
Officials later discovered the frontseat passenger had a bag of black tar heroin. Hodge also had black tar heroin in her pants that she gave to LMPD.
It was later discovered that Hodge was driving a stolen car.
Hodge was charged with possession of heroin, vehicle theft and failure to use a signal.
