Outgoing Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton says she’s battling ‘dark forces’

(WAVE) - Kentucky’s outgoing lieutenant governor has asked for prayers in her fight against what she called “dark forces” after a key staff member was let go against her wishes.
In a tweet posted Friday, Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton said she doesn’t know who took “unauthorized personnel action” against her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth.
Hampton said Southworth had done a “stellar” job.
Her tweet ended with the request that people “pray for me as I battle dark forces.”

Neither Hampton’s nor Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s office has commented on the post.
Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket in January as he launched his reelection campaign, inviting Sen. Ralph Alvarado to replace Hampton on the ticket.
They’ll face Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman in November.
