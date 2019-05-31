SUV slams into doctor’s office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV crashed into a doctor’s office, striking a woman who was working at a desk inside.
The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, WAVE 3 News’ Shannon Cogan, who was there when it happened, reported. It happened Friday morning at Dr. Forrest Kuhn’s office at Dupont Square in St. Matthews.
Stephanie Rotruck was sitting at a computer and was then pushed out of the way.
“All I could do was scream,” she said. “And I didn’t even know what to think. Just froze. Sat there. I couldn’t believe it happened. Still can’t believe it happened.”
Rotruck said she has some bruising on her legs, but is otherwise OK. The driver was checked out, but wasn’t injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.