Upset at ‘quality of the product,’ would-be cocaine buyer charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested, accused of shooting somebody during a drug deal.
Keith Neal, 40, went to buy cocaine at a home in the 5600 block of Rustic Way late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to his arrest report.
“The defendant became upset over the quality of the product and went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun,” the report said.
Neal came back to the home and shot the person he was buying the cocaine from, according to the arresting officer.
The victim was shot in the arm and eventually taken to University Hospital. His identity and condition were not immediately available.
Neal, a convicted felon, was arrested later Thursday morning, and charged with several crimes.
