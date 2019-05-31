WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Friday, May 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hamilton comes to the Kentucky Center Tuesday, June 4th through Sunday, June 23rd
Hamilton is finally coming to WAVE Country. The show makes its debut in Louisville June 4th through June 23 at the Kentucky Center.
The blockbuster Broadway hit is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Tickets to the show are hard to come by, but you can still get your hands on them, and they can be quite affordable. Digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance Tuesday, June 4, in Louisville at Whitney Hall.
Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, June 2 for tickets to the Tuesday, June 4 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.
Enter the lottery by downloading the official HAMILTON App or click here . Notifications will be sent at 11am ET the day prior to the performance by e-mail or text message. Lottery winners may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person is allowed. Winners must show valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold.
Keep checking KentuckyCenter.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
Sweet Evening Breeze
The Sweet Evening Breeze is committed to serving Louisville’s LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness by going beyond the expectations of shelter in providing housing, hope, and healing. Proof on Main is partnering with Sweet Evening Breeze to help build a LGBTQ homeless shelter.
•Starting Saturday, June 1 Proof on Main will debut its new non-alcoholic drink, Sweet Evening Breeze, in celebration of Pride Month.
•The drink will remain on the menu throughout the entire month of June and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Sweet Evening Breeze Inc., a local organization that is working to open a LGBTQ+ youth homeless shelter in Louisville.
•The Sweet Evening Breeze is a non-alcoholic refresher that represents the bright sweetness of one of Lexington’s first drag queens. It’s designed to be inclusive for those that don’t imbibe - delicious without alcohol - but can also be ordered with a pour of gin for those that do.
Proof on Main’s Non-Alcoholic Refresher: Sweet Evening Breeze
- 2oz Fresh Cucumber Juice
- .5oz Ginger Juice (scant)
- .5oz Calamansi Juice
- 1oz Lemon Balm Syrup
- Shake and strain over fresh pebble ice, and garnish with mint and cucumber.
$8 with a portion of proceeds being donated to Sweet Evening Breeze
About Sweet Evening Breeze: It was James Herndon “Sweet Evening Breeze” a Kentucky historical figure whose hospitality and compassion for others inspired our purpose and vision to offer LGBTQ+ affirming emergency shelter, food and supportive services for youth who may experience homelessness and find themselves in need of inclusive resources. Once we are open, we will strive to provide Louisville’s youth experiencing homelessness with an open and affirming environment, and are committed to empowering and connecting our residents to vital resources while facilitating their community engagement through the promotion of socially just services, education, and care. We are currently fiscally sponsored by the Community Foundation of Louisville a 501c3 public charity. Click here for more information.
Wonderfest
WonderFest is a weekend of hobby escape that’s held every Summer in Louisville, Kentucky USA!
Now in its 30th year, WonderFest features movie special effects guests, the largest model contest in the U.S. for sci-fi, horror & comics-related subjects, model and toy dealers galore, and seminars to entertain and improve hobbyists of all ages!
Wonderfest will be held June 1 and 2 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane, Louisville, KY 40209.
Click here for more information.
