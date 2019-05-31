WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Friday, May 31

About Sweet Evening Breeze: It was James Herndon “Sweet Evening Breeze” a Kentucky historical figure whose hospitality and compassion for others inspired our purpose and vision to offer LGBTQ+ affirming emergency shelter, food and supportive services for youth who may experience homelessness and find themselves in need of inclusive resources. Once we are open, we will strive to provide Louisville’s youth experiencing homelessness with an open and affirming environment, and are committed to empowering and connecting our residents to vital resources while facilitating their community engagement through the promotion of socially just services, education, and care. We are currently fiscally sponsored by the Community Foundation of Louisville a 501c3 public charity. Click here for more information.