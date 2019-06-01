Cards Advance to Winner’s Bracket in Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville baseball is able to overcome a leadoff homer to survive Illinois-Chicago 5-3 to advance to the winner’s bracket in the Regional. As the seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament, University of Louisville baseball is guaranteed to host a Super Regional as long as they get through this week’s regional.
Not the starts the home crowd was looking for, leadoff batter, Derrick Patrick drilled a solo homer to start the game. The Flames built a 3-0 lead when Josh Figueroa launched a solo shot in the second. U of L would tie it with a three run bottom of the second, powered by a two run homer by Danny Oriente...his first of the year.
After that, pitcher, Nick Bennett settled down retiring 12 straight batters. Tied at three in the third, Alex Binelas’ check swing leads to a wild throw to first, scoring the go ahead run. Cards clinging to a two run lead in the ninth with two on when Michael McAvene slams the door shut hitting 100 mph on the radar gun. Cards win 5-3. They will meet Illinois State at four o’clock on Saturday.
