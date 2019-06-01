Cards Advance to Winner’s Bracket in Regional

After that, pitcher, Nick Bennett settled down retiring 12 straight batters. Tied at three in the third, Alex Binelas’ check swing leads to a wild throw to first, scoring the go ahead run. Cards clinging to a two run lead in the ninth with two on when Michael McAvene slams the door shut hitting 100 mph on the radar gun. Cards win 5-3. They will meet Illinois State at four o’clock on Saturday.