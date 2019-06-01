City announces plan to keep Middletown Library open through June 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Library, originally slated to close on June 3, will be open for a couple more weeks.
The Mayor’s office announced the extension Saturday afternoon, saying the city, working with Councilman Markus Winkler, came up with a plan to keep it open until June 19.
“I am grateful for both the idea and the offer of volunteer help from Councilman Winkler to allow us to keep the Middletown Library open a little longer, as we prepare for the opening of the Northeast Regional Library,” said Mayor Fischer. “Our libraries are a critical resource for our community. During this budget challenge, the offers of help from volunteers, businesses, schools and nonprofit partners to step up and address gaps have demonstrated our community’s deep social muscle.”
The release said the library will still be closed on Monday, June 3, and some hours of operations may vary based on staff availability.
Library computer access and wifi will still be available, with more information at the Louisville Free Public Library’s website.
