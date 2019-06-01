Hoosiers Fall in Regional Opener

Things started out well for the Hoosiers, in the first, Elijah Dunham smacks a two run shot to right center giving IU a 2-0 lead, but they eventually found themselves down 7-2 after giving up seven unanswered runs. After a five run seventh by the Hoosiers tied the game at seven, Illinois State’s Joe Aeilts rips a double to left in the eighth, scoring the game winning run. Illinois State wins 8-7 sending IU to an elimination game on Saturday morning at 11 am.