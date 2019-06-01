LMPD making more and more calls to low-barrier homeless shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say they are making more and more calls to Wayside Christian Mission since the low-barrier shelter opened in December of 2018.
“We have made over 1,000 runs and that area, but particularly Wayside, and we’re not even halfway through the year,” LMPD First Division Major Andy McClinton told Metro Council on Thursday night. “That is by far the most runs of any locations in the city and from my understanding, the state.”
McClinton said they are averaging six to eight calls there per day.
“We can barely keep up at this pace,” he said. "That has gone down some since the Jefferson Street (homeless camp) was cleaned out, it’s gone down some, but not nearly enough.”
Nina Moseley, with Wayside Christian Mission, said she knows LMPD is called a lot, but it’s the only way for them to help diffuse certain situations.
“The clientele who frequents the low-barrier shelter, many of them are a criminal element," Moseley said. "Many of them are in here trying to peddle drugs. Many of them are very violent people and they come in and start arguments.”
On Thursday, McClinton told Metro Council there are things that need to change in order for the shelter to be more effective.
“They need to hire off-duty sworn police officers to be there," he suggested. "They need to hire two. It’s not a safe environment for my officers, it’s not safe for their staff and frankly it’s not safe for the people who are there.”
LMPD sends in two officers at a time for each call. Moseley said they have talked with LMPD about it and are working to find off-duty sworn police officers to hire for security, but it’s been difficult.
“We have hired a private security company to put an armed guard in here in the evenings," she said. "We have done that and that has helped some in the evenings, but they don’t have any arrest powers.”
McClinton also told the council on Thursday night that people are getting into the shelter from more than one door, and it’s hard to monitor that. Moseley said there are two entrances: the main entrance and the low-barrier shelter entrance, which has a metal detector.
“We have fire exits. Folks aren’t supposed to be able to come in those fire exits, however we have caught people letting their buddies in and we do bar them when we find out that’s happening,” Moseley said.
Moseley said they have had meetings with LMPD, the most recent being early May, to talk about what can be improved.
Wayside has added better lighting outside to help see what is happening. They also have more lights on the way.
LMPD requested Wayside also add fencing to help with security. Moseley said they are waiting for a parking lot next to the low-barrier shelter to be paved so they can add a fence.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.