Patrons say goodbye to 2 popular Louisville libraries ahead of budget vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a cost-saving measure, two Louisville libraries will close for good Saturday.
The closure of the Middletown and Fern Creek libraries will save the city up to a million dollars. Ninety-two jobs are being eliminated.
Louisville Free Public Library officials told WAVE 3 News materials from both branches will be shipped off to the other branches over the next few weeks.
While patrons of Middletown have already shown they aren’t ready to turn the page, the realization is setting in. There’s no other option.
“Anytime you come here it is just buzzing with not only young children but even teenage kids and adults," long-time patron Kimberly Maffet said.
Maffet has been coming to the Middletown branch since the day it opened. She always loved sharing the library with her daughter, and will continue to do so at other branches. She’s just worried about other children in Middletown.
“There are a lot of young people and children in this area who you might think have a lot of resources and that’s not necessarily true,” Maffet said.
It’s a hub for young students, especially Eastern High School students like Lana Greenstone’s son, who walks over after school every single day.
“Schools are closing at 2:20 and most of the parents, they work full-time till like 5 o’clock and kids are going to be without supervision,” Greenstone said.
Even with the Northeast Regional Library opening, that’s still three weeks away and school lets out this week.
It’s not just the children, either. There are plenty of seniors and other residents who depend on the internet and free classes being within walking distance.
“A lot of people don’t have transportation," Linda Manica, a Middletown patron of 20 years, said. "Everything is just so convenient. It’s just truly a blessing and it will truly be missed.”
Anyone who has a book checked out from one of the two branches can leave it in the drop off bins outside or at the next closest library.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.