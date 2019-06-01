Juvenile injured in shooting in Louisville’s Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young person suffered two gunshot wounds in the Shelby Park neighborhood of Louisville on Friday night, MetroSafe confirmed.
It happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Clay and Camp streets, MetroSafe said. That’s the southeast corner of Shelby Park.
Emergency crews found a “male juvenile” who had been shot, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information about the crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
