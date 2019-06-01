Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/1) - Just arrived in Denver!

I was able to put this research into action this past week by analyzing the Lawrence, KS tornado’s radar imagery in 3D (see below), seeing with the correlation coefficient product that the debris was lofted up to 20,000+ feet in the air, indicating an EF-3 or higher tornado at the time of the radar scan. The final survey results from the NWS found EF-4 tornado damage, which matches up with the research and what was seen on radar. While I hope not to see a damaging tornado this week (or ever), having this research in mind while analyzing a storm’s radar imagery will be something new to this year’s chase.