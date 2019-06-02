Ammonia leak reported at Bardstown factory, no other areas impacted

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An ammonia leak caused serious concern in Bardstown on Sunday.
Reports started coming in on Sunday afternoon of commotion in the Industrial Park area. Emergency officials on scene confirmed to WAVE 3 News a valve at NPR of America on Wilson Parkway was leaking ammonia.
Residents said fire trucks and emergency vehicles blocked roads in the area.
Bardstown Police have not released information reported injuries but did confirm the shelter in place for the area has been lifted. No other areas outside the facility were impacted by the leak, according to police.
Emergency crews from Louisville EMA and PRP were on scene to assist.
NPR of America manufactures automotive parks, according to the company’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.