Illinois State upends U of L in NCAA baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If the Louisville Cards are to advance to next weekend’s NCAA Baseball Super Regional , they’ll have to win twice on Sunday and one more time on Monday. Saturday in a second round matchup at Jim Patterson Stadium , the Illinois State Redbirds upset U of L 4 to 2. Louisville now faces an elimination game against Indiana at noon Sunday.
Illinois State managed to put together a 3-run sixth inning to move in front 4 to 2. The Redbirds’ Jeremy Gaines’ two-run double was the key blow for the winners. State’s pitcher Matt Clark went the distance as he scattered six hits to notch the victory. Cards’ ace Reid Detmers struck out eleven but ended up the hard luck losing pitcher.
“The good news is that our season is not over so let’s not act like it’s a morgue here,” said Louisville Head Coach Dan McDonnell at the post game press conference.
So on Sunday, the Louisville-IU winner will advance to the 6 P.M. game against 2-0 Illinois State. If State wins that game, the Redbirds advance to the Super Regional round. If State loses, the deciding game will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.
