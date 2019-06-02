Investigation underway after possible drowning at Hardly Lake

SCOTT COUNTY, ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning in Scott County.
Officers responded to Hardy Lake just after 4 p.m. Saturday. They say an initial investigation shows that Tim Nickelson, 53, of Marengo, was swimming with friends and family when they noticed he was missing. Swimmers at the beach began searching the water, eventually locating Nickelson under the surface, in approximately 4 feet of water by other swimmers.
Once out of the water, CPR was started before Nickelson was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.