LMPD investigating reported stabbing in Newburg area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a stabbing in the Newburg area.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday from Rangeland Road and Lagoona Drive, according to MetroSafe.
On scene police found one victim. They were expected to be transported to UofL Hospital, though police could not provide information about their condition.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
