Louisville reflects on hometown champ as Ali Week kicks off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Laughter, smiles and games were used to celebrate the life of a legend, icon and hometown hero. The Muhammad Ali Center hosted an Ali Week kickoff carnival to mark the anniversary of his passing.
Cedric Wilson said the week-long celebration gives his family a chance to reflect on the past and look ahead to the future.
"To see where Louisville has come from especially its history for colored individuals,” Wilson said.
People on-hand Sunday said Muhammad Ali’s history showed a zip code doesn’t always determine greatness.
"To make it to be so popular, to be so famous and to be an icon, people look up to him and see a lot of value and perseverance,” Wilson said.
Though the hometown hero is gone, the Wilsons are proud of the legacy being passed on to their daughter.
"If other people can do it then I can too,” said Wilson’s daughter Christia.
Organizer Jeanie Kahnke said seeing people of all ages and backgrounds at the kickoff shows Ali stood by the words he spoke.
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
"He's a global citizen, but he's always said Louisville Kentucky is the greatest of all time,” said Kahnke. Families were able to learn more about Louisville's all-star, and reminded of Ali's everlasting sting on his city. "Have a spirit of giving and unconditional love,” said Wilson.
Monday the Muhammad Ali Center will hold a candlelight vigil in his honor at 7 p.m.. Admission is free.
