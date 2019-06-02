Officials: Man punched LMPD officer on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after police say he punched an LMPD officer in the face.
According to an arrest slip, Mathew Dwayne Parker was arrested after police received complaints of him walking on Bardstown Road harassing people in the area. He allegedly followed a woman and grabbed her by the face, and tried to pull her out of a business by the arm.
A firefighter was nearby and saw Parker and the woman, and confronted him. Parker grabbed the firefighter and wouldn’t let go.
When officers arrived on scene, Parker ran across Bardstown Road into oncoming traffic, with an LMPD officer in pursuit.
After crossing the road Parker tried to sweep the officers legs, and after the officer got him on the ground, Parker allegedly punched the officer under the left eye.
Multiple firefighters and civilians pulled Parker off the officer, he was then placed in handcuffs.
Parker had a concealed pistol in his backpack and during his transport to jail, he kicked out park of the rear passenger window of the police car.
He’s charged with assaulting a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assaulting a firefighter, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct and fleeing and evading.
Parker is housed at Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
