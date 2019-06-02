Person reportedly hit by train near Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was reportedly hit by a train near Preston Highway.
According to MetroSafe, the call came in of a person who had been hit by a train around 4:11 Sunday morning.
The extent of the person’s injuries is unclear.
It’s also unclear if the person was transported to the hospital.
This is the third person to be hit by a train within a week in Louisville.
On Sunday, May 26, two teenage girls were hit by a train around 9:30 p.m. at Taylorsville and Pope Lick Road. One of the teenagers, identified as Savanna Bright,15, died at the scene.
The other teen, only identified to WAVE 3 News by a family member, as Kaylee, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
