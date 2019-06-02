Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/2) - Day 1 - Eastern Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (WAVE) - We’re packing up and heading out to chase for the first day this week. I will be giving a weather briefing to the guests with us on Storm Chasing Adventure Tours - Tour 6 at 9:30am MDT and then we’ll be off to pick up a few supplies before we begin chasing for the day. Our travels today won’t take us too far, likely to parts of Eastern Colorado. There is a secondary target for chasing today, in my mind, in Southeast Wyoming too, but I believe the upper level wind support won’t be as good up there. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the High Plains under a Slight Risk of severe weather today. The could be a lot of hail in these storms due to the instability and elevation out here.