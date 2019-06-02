Teen laid to rest one week after shooting death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager laid to rest on Sunday after he was killed just a week ago.
De’corian Curry, 17, was shot overnight on May 25 at 42nd and Larkwood in Shawnee.
No arrests have been made in the case, though family and friends said he was hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by.
Loved ones packed King Solomon Church on Saturday to say goodbye, decked out in blue, gold and white - the colors of his favorite team, the Golden State Warriors.
Curry’s mother, Laurice Henry, said she hopes the community will put down the guns, because they’re not worth the lives they take.
“If you have kids, grab them and hug them and tell them you love them because you never know," Henry said. "I never thought I would get that phone call. I never thought I would get that phone call about him never in many of years because he doesn’t bother anybody.”
Henry is pleading with whoever is responsible for her son’s death to come forward. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
Curry was set to graduate from Western High School in 2020. The school will still award his diploma, with his mother set to accept in his honor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.