Woman injured, dog killed after being hit at Highlands intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nightly walk turned deadly when a woman and her dog were hit while crossing a troublesome intersection in the Highlands.
The incident is leading those who live in the area to step up and speak out about the intersection, which they said has caused issues for some time.
Beth Kuhn and her dog Hannah were struck by a car at the intersection of Dundee Road and Wibben Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kuhn was seriously injured and Hannah was rushed to the vet by a bystander, but didn’t survive.
Onlookers said Hannah comforted her owner in the midst of her own pain.
“I was told by the eyewitnesses while my wife was unconscious on the ground Hannah crawled to her head, kind of wrapped her body around my wife’s head to comfort her,” Kuhn’s husband Ken Edwards explained. “That’s not surprising given the way Hannah treated our family.”
Edwards was part of the group which met around Hannah’s memorial at the intersection on Saturday. He said he doesn’t know much about his wife’s accident, but believes the driver was getting impatient with a turning car and took off once they were clear.
“I think an anxious and antsy driver is just as dangerous as an impaired driver,” Edwards said.
Kuhn herself doesn’t remember the accident, but those who live in the area suspect the same as Edwards.
Neighbors said drivers rarely follow the 25 miles per hour speed limit. Some roll through the intersection, according to neighbors, barely pausing at the stop signs. Almost all of the corners are blind turns.
Sentiments expressed by the neighborhood are echoed by Hannah’s long time pet sitter Kim Traylor. She and Edwards are teaming up to make sure everyone who passes by the intersection knows Hannah’s name - and the price you pay when you choose to drive recklessly.
They’ve called on Councilman Brandon Cohn to put change into motion. Cohn said he’s planning to conduct safety checks in the area.
Those who wish to honor Hannah can donate to the Arrow Fund in her name. The organization focuses on injured and abused animals.
As for Kuhn, her husband said she suffered facial and skull fractures, as well as a lacerated liver. But she is at home and expected to make a full recovery.
