Cards Win Twice on Sunday, Force Elimination Game on Monday

IU chipped away with a run in the eighth and a two-out solo homer in the ninth made it a three-run game. The Hoosiers added a RBI single two batters later and brought the tying run to the plate. Louisville closer Michael McAvene was ejected from the ballgame by the home plate umpire with a 3-2 count, forcing Michael Kirian into action, and the left-hander got a called strike three on his first pitch to finish off the victory.