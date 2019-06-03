CVG partners with CLEAR to help travelers get through security faster

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - CVG launched a partnership Monday with a brand that will help travelers get through airport security with just a tap of a finger or the blink of an eye.
CLEAR is an advanced biometric security system that uses eyes and fingertips to confirm identification, rather than traditional identification documents.
According to CLEAR’s website, biometrics are identifiers like the irises in the eyeballs and fingerprints. This system transforms the identifiers into an encrypted code and that code gets matched an individual’s biometric.
In order to become a CLEAR member, you must be at least 18 years of age and you must have a valid form of identification. Registration can either be done online or at one of the CLEAR locations. After that, you only have to answer a few questions to verify your identity and then provide payment.
A CLEAR team member will help scan boarding passes, use a fingerprint, or an eye blink, and then escort the traveler to get screened.
CVG says it is the thirtieth airport to have this feature.
Members can find the CLEAR systems at TSA security checkpoints.
