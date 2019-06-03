Elizabethtown dad accused of leaving child alone in hot, locked car

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown father was arrested after police said he left a child in a hot car for more than 30 minutes.
The temperature was around 78 degrees when this happened around Noon on Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police.
Ryan Hutson, 34, left his 7-year-old alone in a car parked at Big Lots. Hutson was shopping inside, according to police.
The car was not running and the windows were rolled up.
Officers were able to instruct the child how to unlock the doors and remove him from the car. Once he was out, police he was sweating profusely and said he needed water.
An investigation revealed that the child had been left inside the vehicle for approximately 39 minutes while Hutson was inside two stores.
The child pointed out Hutson as he was walking to a third store while police were on scene.
Hutson was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. The child was checked out at a local hospital and is in good condition, according to police.
