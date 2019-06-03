Emails appearing to be from State Attorney’s Office could be a scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued a scam alert for emails appearing to be from the State Attorney’s Office.
The newest scam phishing emails are coming from an unofficial address, like complaints@outlook.com, with the subject line “State Attorney’s Office Complaint” saying the business has “10 days to file a rebuttal.”
If the link in the email is clicked it downloads a virus that disables the computer then demands money to fix it. It can also steal personal and financial information.
Beshear said the email is a scam and not affiliated with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.
“These scammers are impersonating the very office that is working to shut them down and stop them from stealing from our Kentucky families and businesses,” Beshear said. “In this instance, the employee caught the scam attempt and did the right thing by contacting my office before taking any action. I encourage anyone who receives this or similar emails to do the same.”
So far this year, Beshear’s office has received more than 20 reports of email scams from Boyle, Breckinridge, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Kenton, Madison, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor and Woodford counties. Losses from the scams total more than $15,000.
Beshear’s office offers tips to help protect Kentuckians from these types of scams:
- Before responding or clicking links, call the government agency or business to authenticate an email or other communication.
- Pay close attention to the email address. Scammers use email addresses and domain names that mimic those of businesses and government agencies to scam victims.
- Warn employees to be suspicious of out-of-the-ordinary emails, especially if the emails request confidentiality or insist quick action.
- Be careful about details shared on company websites and social media accounts. Business descriptions, hierarchical information and out-of-office details are sources of information for hackers and scammers.
The Office of the Attorney General helps Kentucky families, seniors and businesses recognize, avoid and recover from scams. Beshear’s administration has returned more than $2 million to Kentuckians, averaging nearly $2,600 a day.
To report a scam to the Office of the Attorney General call 888-432-9257 or file a consumer complaint online.
If Kentuckians would like to stay up to date on new scams, they should sign up to receive Scam Alerts from the Office of the Attorney General. To enroll, text KYOAG Scam to GOV311, or enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.
