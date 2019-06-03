Embattled Louisville attorney to face judge Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An embattled Louisville attorney is expected to face a judge Monday after being indicted on multiple felonies.
Andrew Clooney was indicted on May 30 after prosecutors said he swindled thousands of dollars from his own clients. They accuse Clooney, a former personal injury attorney, of settling cases without letting his clients know, then pocketing the money.
One attorney suing Clooney on behalf of 14 people said his cases amount to more than $500,000 of missing funds.
Clooney's wife, Christel Clooney, and another employee at his law office, Marlene Estrada, were also named in the indictment which lists 35 counts of charges. They are all felonies.
The charges are related to theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
There are 20 different alleged victims named in the indictment.
Clooney was the subject of a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation a couple of months ago. Not long after that, the Kentucky Bar Association confirmed the state's Supreme Court had suspended Clooney's license to practice law. The Bar had received complaints about Clooney since 2017.
When WAVE 3 News visited his law office on Preston Highway, a maintenance crew said the business had closed. The office was empty and being repainted.
We reached out to Clooney's attorney for a response about the indictment and did not hear back.
This story will be updated.
