FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant kick off to the week
By Tawana Andrew | June 3, 2019 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gorgeous day is on tap for WAVE Country. Dominating high pressure grants us a sunny day with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase Tuesday as we warm into the low 80s; despite the clouds, most of the day will be dry.

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday a cluster of storms races towards us kicking off an extended period of wet weather. Some of Wednesday's storms may be strong to severe; a Slight Risk of severe weather is already in place for the region.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend as highs remain near 80.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 78°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Cool; LOW: 58°

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; HIGH: 82°

