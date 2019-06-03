Golf scramble in honor of fallen LMPD officer raises thousands ahead of event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 200 golfers will be out next Saturday to help the community and honor a fallen hero.
There were 48 teams of four golfers available, but those have already filled up raising more than $14,000. The sponsorships have also already been filled.
The scramble will be the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation’s largest event so far. The foundation was created by Ashley Rodman, the wife of fallen LMPD Officer Rodman as a way to continue his mission of helping the city he loved. The organizations fundraisers will go to help those struggling in Louisville. They have already provided scholarships for local youth.
"We are humbled by the amount of support we have received since releasing information about the Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble," Ashley told WAVE 3 News. "The teams filled up quickly and the sponsorships kept rolling in."
As part of the golf scramble, a number of raffle items will also be available. Some of the raffle items include golf clubs, Louisville City FC and Bats tickets, a year membership to the Louisville Armory and UofL autographed gear, among many other items.
The big prize for aspiring professional golfers is the chance to win a new truck. Craig and Landreth is giving away a 2019 Dodge Ram to the person who can get a hole in one.
"Nick would be proud," Ashley said. "He loved golf and enjoyed playing in his spare time. This scramble is just another way we can honor Nick by doing what did best, bringing people together to have a good time."
The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation’s Golf Scramble will be Saturday June 8 at the Sun Valley Golf Course beginning at 7:30 am.
