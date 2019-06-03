Kentucky pastor accused of asking underage girls to have threesome

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - An eastern Kentucky pastor and local business owner faces charges as police accuse him of trying to entice young girls to have a threesome.
Police said Bobby “BJ” Blackburn messaged one of his underage employees, asking her to have a threesome with him and another minor and sending other obscene messages.
Blackburn is a pastor at Elevate Church of Prestonsburg and owner of Giovanni’s, according to WYMT. His restaurant plays Christian music and puts Bible verses on receipts.
According to Blackburn’s arrest citation, police were informed of the accusations against him May 24.
A minor showed police several messages allegedly sent to her by Blackburn, asking her to have a threesome with another young girl. Both minors involved worked for Blackburn, police said.
Police told WYMT that the next day, Blackburn followed a third minor to the police station, where she tried to give a statement saying she sent the obscene messages from Blackburn’s phone. But when officers questioned her further, she took back her statement and admitted Blackburn told her to say it or she would lose her job, WYMT reported.
Later that day, police issued an arrest warrant for Blackburn. When they tried to collect his phone, family members told police someone threw it into a river in Pike County.
Blackburn turned himself in to police on Wednesday, May 29. He was charged with using an electronic device to try to get a minor to engage in sexual activities and booked into the Floyd County Detention Center. He has since met his $5,000 bond and been released.
He’s due back in court June 19.
