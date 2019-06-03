LMPD: Man swings 2x4 at victim during attempted robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of swinging a 2x4 piece of wood at someone while demanding money faces a felony robbery charge.
Police said James Stark III, 31, went after a victim around 10 p.m. Saturday at Indian Trail Square on Preston Highway.
The victim told police Stark approached him with a 2x4 piece of wood and demanded money. The victim told Stark he didn’t have any money, according to court documents. Stark swung the piece of wood at the victim and missed before running away, according to police.
The victim identified Stark to police. He was arrested less than two hours later.
On Monday, a judge set Stark’s bond at $10,000 full cash and said he is a danger to the community and a flight risk, in reference to his criminal history.
Stark asked to be released from jail in order to make money to hire an attorney. The judge refused. She advised he stay away from deadly weapons, including large pieces of wood that could be used to assault someone.
Stark is scheduled to appear in court again on June 13.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.