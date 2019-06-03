Louisville Zoo hosts naming contest for bongo calf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a naming contest for its new male bongo calf.
The 50 pound calf was born May 19 to mother Isabelle. People can submit their name for the calf by clicking here. Submissions will be taken until June 9.
Three names will then be picked from the submissions and placed on kiosks in the Zoo’s plaza. Visitors will vote by placing change in the kiosk with the name they like the most.
All the money placed in the kiosks will be used to support the zoo’s efforts to provide care for animals and important conservation and education programs.
