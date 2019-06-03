Man accused of drug possession, indecent exposure

Justin Reid was arrested for indecent exposure, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. (SOURCE: LMDC)
By Kristina Francis | June 3, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 3:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested over the weekend, accused of indecent exposure and drug possession.

Justin Reid, 39, was seen outside of the Jackson Hewitt office on Virginia Ave., a heavily populated street and residential area, with his pants down masturbating, according to his arrest slip.

Police say he also had a syringe, sitting next to him, that was filled with heroin.

There was a warrant out for him already from another police agency, the arrest report said.

Reid was charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

