Man accused of drug possession, indecent exposure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested over the weekend, accused of indecent exposure and drug possession.
Justin Reid, 39, was seen outside of the Jackson Hewitt office on Virginia Ave., a heavily populated street and residential area, with his pants down masturbating, according to his arrest slip.
Police say he also had a syringe, sitting next to him, that was filled with heroin.
There was a warrant out for him already from another police agency, the arrest report said.
Reid was charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.