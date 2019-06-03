Man accused of punching LMPD officer cites Bible verse in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after police say he punched an Louisville police officer in the face.
According to an arrest slip, Mathew Dwayne Parker was arrested Saturday around noon, after police received complaints of him walking on Bardstown Road near Speed Avenue, harassing people in the area.
Police said he followed a woman and grabbed her by the face before trying to pull her out of the Purrfect Day Cat Cafe by the arm.
A firefighter was nearby and saw Parker and the woman, and confronted him. Parker grabbed the firefighter and wouldn't let go.
When officers arrived on scene, Parker ran across Bardstown Road into oncoming traffic, with an LMPD officer in pursuit.
After crossing the road, Parker tried to sweep the officers legs, and after the officer got him on the ground, Parker allegedly punched the officer under the left eye.
Multiple firefighters and civilians pulled Parker off the officer. He was then placed in handcuffs.
Parker had a concealed pistol in his backpack and during his transport to jail, he kicked out part of the rear passenger window of the police car.
He’s charged with assaulting a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assaulting a firefighter, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct and fleeing and evading. At least four of those charges are felonies.
On Monday, the judge set increased Parker's bond to $25,000 full cash, with no bail credit.
The judge asked Parker if he needed a public defender, he answered “I have the Lord.” Before leaving the court room, he said “I am Matthew 24:7.”
He’s scheduled to appear in court again on June 13.
