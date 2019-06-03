Man accused of shooting himself with stolen gun in Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he shot himself in the leg at a park.
Brian Logan, 49, was at Shawnee Park when he accidently shot himself in the leg around 7 p.m. on June 1, according to an arrest slip.
Logan told officers someone gave him the gun because he thought he might be harmed in the park.
Police said there were children nearby at a family picnic when then shooting happened.
Officers also said the gun was stolen.
Logan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and persistent felony offender.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.