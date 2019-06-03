Man broke into Louisville school after burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man broke into Louisville Male High School after a burglary, according to Louisville Metro police.
Michael Warner Jr., 18, is accused of robbing someone at gun point before fleeing to Male with three others in Louisville on May 31.
Police were originally called because someone was being robbed at gun point. The victim gave officers a clothing description of the people who robbed them and said they ran towards Male, according to Warner’s arrest slip.
While officials searched the area, school security told them they saw four people breaking a cafeteria window. Police said the four entered through the window and shortly after three exited through the same window.
The school provided LMPD with descriptions of the suspects. Three of them were caught under the bleachers near the football field, matching the clothing description the victim provided earlier.
Officials were unable to locate the fourth suspect.
Warner was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
