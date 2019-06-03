New search for remains of teen who disappeared from Kenton County nearly 40 years ago

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Teams will be searching a Pendleton County park Monday and Tuesday for the remains of a teen who disappeared in August 1980, according to Kenton County police.
Detective Brian Jones says they will be looking at Lake Kincaid State Park for the remains of Randy Sellers.
Jones did not say why they are searching that area.
Sellers, who was 17-years-old at the time of his disappearance, was at the Kenton County Fair where police say he was intoxicated and got into a fist fight.
Officers were called out and picked Sellers up, but instead of taking him to a holding cell, they decided to drive him to his home in Visalia.
Sellers reportedly asked those two officers to drop him off about a mile away so he could sober up before going home, but he never made it there.
Detective Jones says a team of Maryland college students are assisting crews as they search for Sellers’ remains.
Crews will be searching the park near the lake and officers will be onsite all throughout the day and night.
One theory about Sellers’ disappearance had him drowning in the Licking River, but investigators searched there and found nothing.
A few convicted killers claimed they murdered Sellers, but none of those claims panned out.
The case has never been ruled a homicide. It’s filed as a missing persons case.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX19 NOW for the latest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.