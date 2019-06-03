3 people hit by trains in 1 week around WAVE Country

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man remains hospitalized Monday night after being struck by a train near Preston Highway in Louisville early Sunday morning.
The incident happened just days after two girls were hit by a train on the Pope Lick Creek bridge trestle. One girl was killed, the other seriously injured.
Three people struck by trains in one week has many calling for increased awareness to trains around WAVE Country.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, with the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post. Huls said often, people and drivers especially misjudge the speed of trains.
“(A) locomotive is about 17 feet high, 10 feet wide so that contributes to how fast it looks when you’re at a crossing,” Huls said. “The size of a train, the angle you’re looking at it, makes it appear it’s going much slower than it really is.”
Many deadly train crashes in recent years involve cars.
In Sellersburg in 2017, one person was killed and two were injured when their SUV on the tracks was hit by a train. It was June of 2017 when Ericka Fouch was high on drugs, sitting on the train tracks along State Road 160 in Henryville with her two young children in the car. A train hit their car, killing her two children. Fouch is now in prison for her role in the crash.
When trains are involved, crashes are often serious, even deadly.
From 2009 to 2019, the Federal Railroad Administration reports Kentucky has had more than 900 incidents, 144 of those fatal. Twenty-two of those deaths took place in Jefferson County alone.
Indiana has had more than 2,000 incidents in that same time span, 235 of those deadly.
Huls said many of the crashes have a common factor.
“People just aren’t paying attention,” Huls said. "About half of all the crashes involving railroads in Indiana involve a crossing that has activated lights and signals. They still have those crashes.
“We’ve had our share of, tragically, fatalities with train-crossing crashes here in the past couple years just here in the Sellersburg and Henryville area. It’s not real common but because of the size of the train and you know, the fact that they’re not going to be able to stop, it can turn tragic very quickly and it’s very unfortunate.”
The Federal Railroad Administration reported in 2018, there were 12 train fatalities in Kentucky, 27 in Indiana. Most of those weren’t at an intersection with a roadway, but Huls said no matter where you are, if you see a train coming, you need to get out of its way.
“All that momentum from all that weight, they’re not stopping,” Huls said. “It’s going to take them like a mile to stop. So by the time they realize you’re on the track, it’s too late. So keep yourself off the track, pay attention to your surroundings.”
Nationwide, there’s been an upward tick in the number of deaths on American railroads. In 2015, 749 people were killed on American railroads and those numbers have been increasing steadily. In 2018, 853 people died on the tracks, nearly a 14 percent increase.
