3 people hit by trains in 1 week around WAVE Country

In Sellersburg in 2017, one person was killed and two were injured when their SUV on the tracks was hit by a train. It was June of 2017 when Ericka Fouch was high on drugs, sitting on the train tracks along State Road 160 in Henryville with her two young children in the car. A train hit their car, killing her two children. Fouch is now in prison for her role in the crash.