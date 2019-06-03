Police impersonator pointed gun at driver near I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested, accused in possibly two separate instances of impersonating an officer.
Christopher Flannery, 28, was in a Grand Marquis with emergency lights when he tried to pull over a would-be victim near Interstate 265 and Smyrna Road on Saturday, according to his arrest report.
The alleged victim told police that Flannery pulled up alongside him and pointed a gun at him, then drove off. That person got the license plate number and called police.
Investigators said a similar incident took place last week involving a suspect who matched Flannery’s description.
