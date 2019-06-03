Police: Man fired gun, gave fake name, ran away from officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges following his arrest over the weekend.
An LMPD officer was dispatched to a location where ShotSpotter had indicated a gunshot. When the officer arrived, 28-year-old Michael Neblett was seen leaving the area near 24th and Anderson streets, according to his arrest report.
When the officer asked the man his name, he gave a false first name and an incorrect birthdate, the report said.
As the officer returned to his cruiser to verify the name, Neblett took off. The officer eventually caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid store.
As the officer was patting Neblett down, a needle with meth was discovered.
Neblett is charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of meth and giving an officer false information.
