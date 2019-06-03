Recipe to End Hunger raises funds for kids through jazz music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first ever Jazz on the River to benefit A Recipe to End Hunger kicked off as a success.
The organization was founded by WAVE 3 News’ own Dawne Gee. She took up the battle after a little child told her he ate paper to stop his belly from hurting. Now, she wants to eliminate food insecurity in WAVE Country.
Sunday, musicians gathered at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing for the fundraiser. People were encouraged to bring canned foods as well.
According to the organization, one in every found children in Kentuckiana live in a household with food insecurity. That means, they don’t know where their next meal will come from or when the next time they’ll eat will be.
A Recipe to End Hunger teams up with other organizations to help them eliminate hunger on our community.
The concert was a new way to help raise money.
“We live in a city that filled with artists better than anywhere else - and so I thought jazz,” Gee said. “All I needed was a little good weather, and boy did I get the good weather, the crowd and the music.”
To find out more about the organization, the recipe book that started it all, or ways to help, visit the organization’s website.
The group is also supported by Amazon Smile.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.