Safety officials encourage caution, common sense near train tracks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - See tracks? Think train.
That’s the message Operation Lifesaver has been pushing. It’s a rail safety organization which sets out to encourage the community to steer clear from what can quickly turn into a deadly encounter.
Their message is at top of mind following a deadly train accident at the Pope Lick Trestle on May 26. Two teens were hit, one of them in recovery while the other was killed. A week later, a pedestrian was struck at the tracks on Preston Highway.
But the issue of train accidents isn’t limited to Louisville; it’s statewide. Ten people were killed in Kentucky while trespassing on train tracks just last year, according to safety experts.
“You’re walking in the middle of the expressway - do you expect to get hit?” Wayne Gentry, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver Kentucky asked. “Same thing. If you’re walking down the middle of the track expect eventually to get hit.”
It takes the average train going 55 miles per hour one mile to stop. Even at 10 miles an hour, it takes three to five blocks, according to Gentry.
“Will weigh anything up to 12 million pounds, one engine alone weighs up to 400,000 pounds,” Gentry explained. “Cannot stop that amount of weight quickly.”
In a lot of cases, the person was distracted or maybe had their headphones on while on the tracks, according to Gentry.
“All the sudden you’re seeing that 200 candle power headlight in your face then it’s too late,” Gentry said.
If you find yourself on the notoriously dangerous Pope Lick Trestle, you might not hear the train coming at all while you’re up 92 feet in the air on a bridge 742 feet long. It takes a train approximately 14 seconds to cover that bridge going at normal rail speed, which is 35 miles per hour, according to Gentry.
Within the city limits of Louisville, a train has to slow down to 15 miles per hour.
Gentry recommends never chancing walking along a track you think is abandoned, as trains don’t run on set schedules anymore.
And while these incidents are devastating to a family, they take a toll on the crews too.
“I was involved and 43 crashes and one suicide,” Gentry explained. “I did some therapy myself so that I can sleep at night. It is very very hard on the train crew. If you’ve ever hit an animal in a vehicle driving your car - rabbit, squirrel, dog - just magnified that 1,000 times. If it’s a person 10,000 times. If it’s personal you don’t get over it, you never really get over it. You learn to cope with it - but even then you never get over it.”
Not only is it dangerous to hang out around the train tracks, it’s also illegal. Railways are private property and you can be arrested and fined.
Despite recent incident, safety officials said train accidents are on the decline in Kentucky.
