Safety officials encourage caution, common sense near train tracks

“I was involved and 43 crashes and one suicide,” Gentry explained. “I did some therapy myself so that I can sleep at night. It is very very hard on the train crew. If you’ve ever hit an animal in a vehicle driving your car - rabbit, squirrel, dog - just magnified that 1,000 times. If it’s a person 10,000 times. If it’s personal you don’t get over it, you never really get over it. You learn to cope with it - but even then you never get over it.”