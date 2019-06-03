Silver Alert issued for Corydon man believed to be in extreme danger

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man police believe is in extreme danger.
Randy Baylor, 64, was last seen on June 2 around 8:15 p.m. in Corydon.
Baylor is described as being 5’7’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light green short sleeved shirt and jean shorts. He was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra truck and Tundra bed cover with Indiana license plate number AXK 530.
Police said Baylor may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.
