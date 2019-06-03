Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/3) - Day 2 - More High Plains storms today

DALHART, Texas. (WAVE) - Yesterday’s storms suffered from the lack of decent wind flow aloft. They quickly merged together and became outflow-dominant, but at the same time were able to exhibit quite a few shelf clouds, a wall cloud near Boise City, OK, and even a brief landspout (which isn’t quite a tornado). We traveled 347 miles yesterday from Denver Ron Dalhart, TX during our chase. Watch the video above to see more from yesterday’s chase.
Today the setup is very similar, with weak flow aloft providing weak wind shear for upslope storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a broad Slight Risk of severe weather area across the High Plains today that coincides with this potential. There’s small 2% tornado risk as well.
Our target area today is more focused around the southeast corner of Colorado, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and the southwest corner of Kansas. We’re watching for a nose of higher moisture values and a potential mid-level disturbance to move in across this area today, which may enhance instability and wind shear. These fine details are so important during marginal severe weather setups like this.
