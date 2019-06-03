Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/3) - Day 2 - More High Plains storms today

DALHART, Texas. (WAVE) - Yesterday’s storms suffered from the lack of decent wind flow aloft. They quickly merged together and became outflow-dominant, but at the same time were able to exhibit quite a few shelf clouds, a wall cloud near Boise City, OK, and even a brief landspout (which isn’t quite a tornado). We traveled 347 miles yesterday from Denver Ron Dalhart, TX during our chase. Watch the video above to see more from yesterday’s chase.