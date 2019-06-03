StormTALK! Monday Edition

2) Developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico . It will slowly work its way north to move into TK/AR by the end of the week. It will then move slightly more north and east before slowing to a stall until a cold front pushes this system off the map to the east. This current motion means that WAVE Country could be influenced by this system in terms of heavy rain bands/thunderstorms... Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and perhaps even next Monday. You can obviously see the concern there if that idea holds that would certainly mean some flooding issues for our area. The good news on the “slow” part is that there is time for more adjustments to its potential influence on our weather. So be sure to keep checking back on the forecast as I am sure it will keep evolving each day this week. I will have another update right here on the blog as well.