50th Anniversary for Dirt Bowl to be celebrated this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dirt Bowl Basketball Tournament in Louisville will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer, so this year organizers are doing it big.
This year’s festivities will kick off at Algonquin Park on Father’s Day, the same place it started 50 years ago before the tournament was moved to Shawnee Park in 1970.
For a half century, some of Louisville's best athletes have found their way to the Dirt Bowl, and this year you can expect the same kind of competitive nature you've seen in years prior.
“You’d be surprised somebody’s always said I’m gonna hit you in the mouth,” Cornell Bradley said.
Bradley has seen a lot of basketball over the years as a referee, and now the voice of the Dirt Bowl.
Dirt Bowl organizers said the tournament is much more than basketball; It’s a cultural event and a family event that has become part of the city.
“If it’s existed this long, there’s no reason that it cannot continue,” Janice Carter Miller said, "and we hope that it has brought pride to the City of Louisville.
The basketball will kick on Father’s Day with a dunk contest, a three-point shooting contest and they will also commemorate the Dirt Bowl at Algonquin Park with a historical marker.
A full schedule is as followed:
- Monday, June 3, 10 a.m., Mayor’s Gallery: Press conference announcing plans for the 2019 Dirt Bowl and celebration of its golden anniversary.
- Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m., Virtue, 103 S. Oak St: Event to accept team signups at Virtue Restaurant in Old Louisville.
- Sunday, June 16, 3:30 p.m., Algonquin Park: Kickoff celebration, including announcement of an historical marker (to come), as well as slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests, and a game between last year’s Dirt Bowl winner, Business as Usual, and an opponent TBD.
- Saturday/Sunday, June 22-23, Shawnee Park: Tip-off for the 2019 season games.
- Tuesday, June 25, 6 p.m., Frazier History Museum: Dirt Bowl history panel.
- June/July, Shawnee Park: Games every Saturday and Sunday except the weekend of July 27-28, when West Louisville Appreciation Day is held.
- Aug. 3-4, Shawnee Park: Dirt Bowl tournament begins.
- Aug. 11-12, Shawnee Park: Championship games and crowning of championship teams.
- Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Frazier History Museum: 50th anniversary awards dinner.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.